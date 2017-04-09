RHP Casey Lawrence became the first pitcher in Blue Jays history to take a loss in his major league debut. He gave up a leadoff double in the 11th, intentionally walked the bases loaded and nearly got out of the jam before walking in the winning run. Lawrence, 29, threw 964 minor league innings before his debut.

3B Josh Donaldson had the team's lone RBI in Saturday's loss, going 1-for-4 with two strikeouts. Toronto's biggest bats have been quiet in the team's 1-4 start, though Donaldson is still hitting .350 with two RBIs.

RHP Aaron Sanchez pitched well in his season debut, holding the Rays to one run in seven innings and striking out six. He and Chris Archer had quite a pitcher's duel, but both walked away with no-decisions despite their strong performance.

RHP Dominic Leone was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo before Saturday's game as Toronto needed a fresh arm after using relievers for 7 2/3 innings the night before. Leone, who threw 2 2/3 innings, should be back up soon.

OF Jose Bautista continued his early season struggles, going 0-for-4 with four strikeouts to lower his season average to .105. Bautista came up with two on in the eighth and a chance to build on a 2-1 lead but struck out to end the inning.