RHP Casey Lawrence was returned on option to Triple-A Buffalo Tuesday after RHP Roberto Osuna (neck spasms) was activated from the disabled list. He was 0-1 with a 13.50 earned-run average in two relief outings after having his contract selected from Triple-A Buffalo Saturday. He walked in the winning run in the 11th inning of the 3-2 loss at Tampa Bay on Saturday.

3B Josh Donaldson (tight right calf) did not start Tuesday but did strike out as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning of the 4-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. Donaldson left the loss to the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday in the sixth inning when he came up sore after running to first base. Donaldson also missed time during spring training with a strained right calf, but he said this problem is in a different area.

RHP Roberto Osuna (neck spasms) was activated from the disabled list Tuesday before the home opener against the Milwaukee Brewers and pitched the ninth inning, allowing one hit, in the 4-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. The 22-year-old closer, who pitched for Mexico in the World Baseball Classic, threw a 24-pitch simulated game at Tropicana Field Saturday.

RHP Marcus Stroman (1-0, 1.42 ERA) will pitch the second and final game of the set against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday. Stroman, MVP of the World Baseball Classic in the Team USA win, earned the victory in his first start of the season Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays. He allowed six hits, two walks and one run in 6 1/3 innings, striking out five. He has never faced the Brewers.

C Russell Martin was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Tuesday in the 4-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. He is 0-for-18 with six walks in his first six games of the season. His worst previous start was 2013, when he was 0-for-17 in his first six games with the Pittsburgh Pirates.