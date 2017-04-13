3B Josh Donaldson (right calf tightness) returned to the lineup Wednesday as a DH, batting third, and he was 0-for-2 with two walks in the 2-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. He left the game Sunday in Tampa Bay when his calf tightened while running tor first base in the sixth inning. He was limited to pinch-hit duty Tuesday, striking out in the ninth.

RHP Marcus Stroman pitched his second career complete game Wednesday when he allowed two runs, seven hits and one walk while striking out four in nine innings in a 2-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. His other complete game came against the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 8, 2014.

DH Kendrys Morales made his first start of the season at first base Wednesday with 3B Josh Donaldson (tight right calf) returning to the lineup as DH. Morales played seven games, including six starts, at first base last season when he was with the Kansas City Royals. The Blue Jays would like to see Morales play about 20 games this season at first base so that they use the DH spot to give regular position players the occasional breather. Morales was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts and played a flawless game in the field in the 2-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

C Russell Martin ended an 0-for-20 drought to open the season when he doubled with two outs in the seventh inning Wednesday in the 2-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. Martin finished the game 1-for-3 and is batting .048 for the season. He has six walks and nine strikeouts. The longest hitless streak to open a season in club history is held by C Pat Borders, who opened the 1991 season 0-for-21. Martin started last season 0-for-12 and opened the 2015 season 1-for-27.

LHP Francisco Liriano (0-0, 135.00 ERA) can only improve over his first start of the season when takes on the Baltimore Orioles Thursday in the opener of a four-game series at the Rogers Centre. He opened the season with a no-decision in the Blue Jays' 10-8 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays Friday, allowing five runs, three hits (one home run) and four walks in one-third of an inning. It was the shortest outing of his career. "One of those games where you don't even know what you're doing," Liriano said. He is 2-4 with a 4.34 ERA in nine career starts against the Orioles.