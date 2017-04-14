3B Josh Donaldson left the game after hitting a sixth-inning RBI double when he aggravated his strained right calf. He missed most of spring training when he strained the calf during team workouts, and he had to leave the game Sunday at Tampa Bay when the calf tightened as he ran to first base. The injury will be evaluated Friday. "It's the same calf. We'll have a little bit better idea tomorrow," manager John Gibbons said. "There's always a concern. It's basically the same injury, but until tomorrow, when he sleeps on it overnight, that's when we'll have a better idea."

2B Devon Travis, who was dropped from first to ninth in the lineup, was 0-for-3 in the 2-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

RHP Aaron Sanchez (0-0, 1.29 ERA) will make his second start of the season Friday against the Baltimore Orioles. He is 5-2 with a 3.88 ERA in 13 career outings (eight starts) against the Orioles. Sanchez gave up one run in seven innings Saturday in a no-decision against the Tampa Bay Rays. He allowed four hits and three walks while striking out six in a 3-2 loss.

RHP Joe Smith struck out the side in the top of the ninth inning Thursday in the 2-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. He has eight strikeouts and one walk in five innings this season.

LHP Francisco Liriano struck out 10 batters over 6 2/3 innings in taking the 2-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. It is the 27th time that he has had 10 or more strikeouts in a game and the third time against the Orioles. Liriano lasted only 1/3 inning in his first start, April 7 at Tampa Bay. "It was night and day. He did a great job," manager John Gibbons said. "There was that one stretch where they stung some on him, then he settled down back in. Towards the end there he lost the zone a little bit. I thought he did a tremendous job. That's what he can do. He can shut down a good hitting team."

LF Ezequiel Carrera was 0-for-4 after moving to the leadoff spot Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles.