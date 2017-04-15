3B Josh Donaldson (strained right calf) was put on the 10-day disabled list Friday before the 6-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. Donaldson left the game Thursday when he aggravated the injury on an RBI double in the sixth inning in the 2-1 loss to the Orioles. The Blue Jays selected the contract of infielder/outfielder Chris Coghlan from Triple-A Buffalo to replace Donaldson. Coghlan is expected to share third base with Ryan Goins and Darwin Barney. Barney started at third on Friday and was 1-for-2 before being replaced by Goins, who had a pinch-hit single. Donaldson was batting .310/.429/.586 with two homers and four RBIs in the first nine games of the season. He missed a large portion of spring training with the strained calf, then aggravated the injury Sunday running to first base and left the game in the sixth inning. He was used only as a pinch hitter on Tuesday and started Wednesday and Thursday as designated hitter. " We have to try and figure something else out, try to attack (the injury) in a different manner," Donaldson said. "Honestly, it was responding well throughout spring training and moving at a gradual pace. I want to try to be more aggressive and try to attack this and get it out of there and also get it healthy."

2B Devon Travis hit an RBI single in the ninth inning Friday against LHP Zach Britton in the 6-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. The hit ended an 0-dore-29 drought and was his first hit since April 5.

INF/OF Chris Coghlan had his contract selected from Triple-A Buffalo Friday before the 6-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles to take the spot of 3B Josh Donaldson (strained right calf), who was put on the disabled list. Coghlan is expected to share time at third base with INF Darwin Barney and INF Ryan Goins while Donaldson is out. He could also see some outfield duty. "He can play everywhere," manager John Gibbons said. "He'll get a shot at third base." Catcher/first baseman Juan Graterol was designated for assignment to make room for Coghlan on the 40-man roster.

RHP Marco Estrada (0-1, 5.73 ERA) will face the Baltimore Orioles for the second time this season Saturday afternoon. He did not factor in the decision April 3 on Opening Day at Camden Yards when allowed five hits, two walks and two runs in six innings. The Blue Jays lost 3-2. In his second start of the season, he allowed three home runs among seven hits and allowed five runs in five innings in a loss to the Tampa Bay Rays April 9. In 11 career games (nine) starts against the Orioles, he is 4-1 with a 3.20 ERA.