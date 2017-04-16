-CF Kevin Pillar started at leadoff in the Jays' batting order because 2B Devon Travis was given the game off. Pillar hit a single in his first at-bat, but was left stranded. Pillar is batting .268 (11-for-41), which leads all Toronto regulars.

RHP Roberto Osuna, who blew the save but recorded the win, now is 56 for 66 in save opportunities. His win was the sixth of his career.

C Jarrod Saltalamacchia started for only the second time this season, giving Russell Martin a day off. Martin has been struggling this season with only two hits in 28 at-bats. Saltalamacchia went hitless in three at-bats.

RHP Marco Estrada went seven-plus inning for the 11th time of his career. It was the fifth time Estrada went seven-plus innings since the start of last season.