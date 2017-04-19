FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch
April 20, 2017 / 3:05 AM / 4 months ago

Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Danny Barnes was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday replacing the spot in the bullpen vacated by LHP Matt Dermody, who was optioned to Buffalo on Monday.

CF Kevin Pillar has now hit safely in six consecutive games after leading off the first inning with a double on Tuesday night. Entering the game against the Red Sox, Pillar was batting .350 with three extra-base hits.

RHP Aaron Sanchez had a procedure performed on his right middle finger by Dr. Glenn Goldstein on Monday in Kansas City to remove a portion of his nail.

RF Jose Bautista has hit 41 career home runs against the Red Sox, which is the most among any active player.

LHP J.A. Happ was placed on the 10-day disabled list with left elbow inflammation retroactive to April 17. In a corresponding move, the team recalled INF/OF Ty Kelly from Triple-A Buffalo.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.