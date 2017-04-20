FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch
April 20, 2017 / 8:21 PM / 4 months ago

Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

1B Justin Smoak was robbed of a chance to record an out in the sixth inning when a ball that was hit into the stands was taken away from him by a spectator, who was promptly booed by the crowd.

3B Darwin Barney came into the game hitting 5 for 8 in previous games against Red Sox starter Rick Porcello. Barney added to that with one hit in three attempts and two RBIs. He also made some great plays in the field.

RF Jose Bautista took fielding practice at third base for the second consecutive day. Bautista continues to struggle at the plate. He failed to record a hit in four at-bats and is hitting .118 on the season.

