RHP Casey Lawrence will be recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to make the start against the Los Angeles Angles on Saturday. In two appearances with Toronto, he is 0-1 with a 13.50 earned-run average. He is 0-0 with a 1.80 ERA in two starts with Buffalo. He walked in the winning run in his major league debut April 8 in the 11th inning against the Tampa Bay Rays. "I actually thought he looked pretty good," manager John Gibbons said. "He looked confident, and he was doing what he does. A lot of times you'll see those guys, first-time opportunity, they're too juiced up and they come out there and overthrow balls. ... His pitches were doing what they do. He looked like he belonged, it felt like he belonged. And if he's getting ground balls, that's a pretty good sign."

CF Kevin Pillar singled in the eighth inning in the 4-1 loss in 10 innings to the Boston Red Sox Thursday to extend his hitting streak to eight games. He has hit in 13 of 15 games this season. He is batting .424 (14-for-33) with six extra-base hits on the hitting streak.

DH Kendrys Morales led off the ninth inning Thursday with his third home run of the season to tie the game at 1-1, a game the Blue Jays lost 4-1 to the Boston Red Sox in 10 innings. It is the eighth inning in his career that he has hit a home run that tied the game or given his team in the lead.

RHP Mat Latos will be called up from Triple-A Buffalo Friday to make the start against the Los Angeles Angels in the opener of a four-game series at Anaheim. The addition of Latos, who was signed to a minor league contract, will require a move to create a spot on the 40-man roster. RHP Casey Lawrence also will be recalled from Buffalo to start the game Saturday against the Angels. The moves were necessary because LHP J.A. Happ (left elbow inflammation) and RHP Aaron Sanchez (blister) are on the disabled list. Latos has a 1.00 earned-run average in two starts and nine innings at Buffalo. Last season, he pitched 70 innings between the Chicago White Sox and the Washington Nationals and was 7-3 with a 4.89 ERA in 17 games (12 starts).