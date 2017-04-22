RHP Casey Lawrence will be called up from Triple-A Buffalo to start against the Angels on Saturday. He is 0-1 with a 13.50 ERA in two relief appearances for the Blue Jays this season, but has an ERA of 1.80 in two starts for Triple-A Buffalo.

CF Kevin Pillar went 1-for-6 Friday against the Angels, extending his hitting streak to nine games. During the streak he is hitting hit .385 (14 for 33) with six extra-base hits. Overall, Pillar is batting a team-best .323.

INF/OF Ty Kelly was designated for assignment Friday to make room on the roster for RHP Mat Latos, who started Friday's game against the Angels. The Blue Jays claimed Kelly off waivers from the Mets on April 10, and he was assigned to Triple-A Buffalo. The Blue Jays called Kelly up on April 18, but he did not get into a game with the big league club. He had one at-bat with the Mets, striking out.

RF Jose Bautista was hitless in 20 at-bats before an infield single in the ninth inning Friday against the Angels snapped the slide. He walked in the 11th then hit a three-run homer in the 13th, the Blue Jays eventually holding on for an 8-7 win. "Not only for the team, but what it'll do for Jose is big," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said of the decisive homer. "He can exhale a little bit."

SS Troy Tulowitzki left Friday's game against the Angels in the eighth inning after a hard slide into third base. Tulowitzki went to third on a wild pitch, but appeared to jam his right ankle. After the game the Blue Jays announced that Tulowitzki's hamstring was bothering him. He is day-to-day.

RHP Mat Latos gave up four runs on six hits and three walks in five innings Friday against the Angels. It was Latos' first start in the majors this season, having been called up from Triple-A Buffalo to take one of two available spots in the rotation due to injuries. The Angels' big hitters did the damage to Latos -- DH Albert Pujols had a two-out, three-run double in the third inning, and Mike Trout hit a solo homer in the fifth.