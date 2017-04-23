FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2017 / 12:40 AM / 4 months ago

Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Casey Lawrence made the first major league start of his career at age 29 on Saturday night. Outside of the third inning, when he gave up a grand slam Andrelton Simmons, he pitched efficiently.

CF Kevin Pillar has a 10-game hitting streak and is 16-for-43 during that streak. He's hitting a team-best .319 with a .478 on-base percentage.

INF/OF Ty Kelly was acquired by the Phillies Saturday from Toronto for cash considerations. Kelly is expected to join the Phillies Tuesday and provide a useful bench bat with his ability to get on base and play multiple positions.

OF Jose Bautista was 0-for-4 with a double play and a strikeout, his 25th of the season, and is hitting .123. But he drove Cameron Maybin to the track in the third and hit a gapper that Kole Calhoun ran down in the eighth. His home run Friday night was his first of the season and ended his third-longest home run drought since joining the Blue Jays. He had gone 67 at-bats without a home run. The other streaks were in 2009, lasting 85 and 77 at-bats.

SS Troy Tulowitzki was placed on the 10-day disabled list after injuring his right hamstring sliding into third base Friday night. It's the seventh time in a 12-year career that he's been in the disabled list.

