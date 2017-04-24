CF Kevin Pillar has an 11-game hitting streak and is 17-for-47 during that streak. He is hitting a team-best .315.

RHP Marcus Stroman threw his second complete game of the season, needing just 99 pitches to beat the Angels 6-2 Sunday. He allowed just seven hits and one earned run.

SS Ryan Goins hit his first home run of the season Sunday and continues to play well in field since taking over for Troy Tulowitzki (hamstring). Goins can play multiple positions and is hitting .250.

OF Jose Bautista was 1-for-3 Sunday to raise his season average to .132. He was thrown out at second trying to stretch a single into a double against the Angels. "He's just trying to make something happen," manager John Gibbons said.