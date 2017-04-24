FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch
April 25, 2017 / 5:47 AM / 4 months ago

Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CF Kevin Pillar has an 11-game hitting streak and is 17-for-47 during that streak. He is hitting a team-best .315.

RHP Marcus Stroman threw his second complete game of the season, needing just 99 pitches to beat the Angels 6-2 Sunday. He allowed just seven hits and one earned run.

SS Ryan Goins hit his first home run of the season Sunday and continues to play well in field since taking over for Troy Tulowitzki (hamstring). Goins can play multiple positions and is hitting .250.

OF Jose Bautista was 1-for-3 Sunday to raise his season average to .132. He was thrown out at second trying to stretch a single into a double against the Angels. "He's just trying to make something happen," manager John Gibbons said.

