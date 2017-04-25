CF Kevin Pillar went 0-for-3 with a walk Monday against the Angels, ending his hitting streak at 11 games. During the streak, Pillar batted .362 (17-for-47) with eight extra-base hits. He has hit well since being moved to the leadoff spot, batting .349 (15-for-43) atop the order.

C Russell Martin went 2-for-3 with a home run Monday against the Angels, potentially a sign he is emerging from the season-long slump he had entering the series. Martin had only four hits all season before the start of the four-game set against the Angels, during which he had five hits. He is still looking to drive in more runs, however. His homer Monday increased his season RBI total to two.

LHP Francisco Liriano got the loss after he gave up two runs on five hits and four walks in 5 1/3 innings Monday against the Angels. The Angels scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings. "His stuff was good, but ball-strike ratio, he put himself in some jams," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. "But he could throw his slider when he was behind in the count, and he held them in check and gave us a shot."

RHP Marco Estrada will start Tuesday against the Cardinals. He has thrown 14 consecutive scoreless innings, but he is still looking for his first win of the season. He got no-decisions in his last two starts, despite throwing seven scoreless innings against Baltimore and then six scoreless innings against Boston. However, he has struggled against St. Louis in his career, going 0-5 with a 5.10 ERA in 17 games (eight starts).