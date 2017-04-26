RHP Leonel Campos was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo to make room for LHP J.P. Howell on the roster. Campos appeared in one game for Toronto, working 1 2/3 scoreless innings and allowing a hit. The 29-year old Campos was signed last November after appearing in 25 MLB games the last three seasons for San Diego, picking up his first win last year. Given the injury problems this team and staff have endured already, he could be back.

C Russell Martin made his first start at 3B for the Blue Jays Tuesday night as the team wanted to keep C Jarrod Saltalamacchia paired up with starting pitcher Marco Estrada. It was the 20th career game at 3B for Martin, who played in 11 games there in 2008 with the Los Angeles Dodgers and three more during his first season with Pittsburgh in 2013. Martin went 1-for-4 before catching the last three innings.

LHP J.P. Howell (left shoulder) was activated from the 10-day DL Tuesday, giving Toronto a much-needed second lefty in its bullpen. Howell pitched in two games early in the season for the Blue Jays, allowing two hits and two runs in a third of an inning before going on the shelf. He fanned five over two scoreless innings during a brief rehab stint for Class A Dunedin that lasted two games, allowing one hit.

RHP Marco Estrada was in line for his first career win in 18 games against St. Louis before the bullpen coughed up a 4-2 seventh-inning lead. Still, Estrada worked six fine innings, allowing six hits and two runs with a walk and nine strikeouts. Although his cutter wasn't working as well as he would have liked, Estrada compensated by using more changeups and fastballs, minimizing damage from some difficult jams in the fourth and sixth innings.

RHP Mat Latos will get the start Wednesday night when Toronto continues its interleague series in St. Louis. Latos last worked on Friday night at the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, allowing four runs over five innings in a no-decision as the Blue Jays won in 13 innings. Latos has not had a lot of success in his career against the Cardinals, going 5-6 with a 5.76 ERA in 13 starts and 75 innings while pitching for San Diego, Cincinnati and Miami.

