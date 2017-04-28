RHP Casey Lawrence didn't have his best command or stuff in Thursday's nightcap and was pelted for 10 hits and six runs in five innings in a loss to St. Louis. Lawrence would have probably been pulled by manager John Gibbons had the bullpen not been emptied to the tune of six relievers in the opener, but he had to soak up some innings. In 95 pitches, Lawrence generated just five swings and misses, walking three and fanning one.

RHP Danny Barnes was added to the roster for the nightcap of Thursday's day-night doubleheader in St. Louis as the 26th man that each team gets to put on the roster for twinbills. Barnes was on the Blue Jays' roster earlier this year, making three appearances and throwing 3 2/3 scoreless innings before being optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. He pitched a scoreless eighth inning in the nightcap.

RHP Marcus Stroman gets the call Friday night when Toronto opens a three-game series with Tampa Bay in Rogers Centre. Stroman is coming off a 6-2 complete game win Sunday at the Los Angeles Angels, throwing 95 pitches in picking up his second victory of the season. In his career against the Rays, Stroman is 4-4 with a 4.41 ERA in eight starts, including a win on April 6 in St. Petersburg.

RHP Aaron Sanchez (blisters) threw a bullpen session Thursday and appears to be ready to come off the 10-day DL to start Sunday's game against Tampa Bay. Sanchez made two starts before leaving his game on April 14 when the problem, which bothered him throughout the spring, recurred. He is 0-1 with a 4.38 ERA, a season after going 15-2 and leading the American League in earned run average at 3.00.

RHP Mat Latos worked six scoreless innings in Thursday's opener and was in line for the win until the bullpen melted down and gave up eight runs in the last four-plus innings. Still, it was an encouraging outing for the veteran, who allowed only three hits while walking four and fanning four. Latos didn't have his best command, but was able to make pitches when needed and should get another start next week at the New York Yankees.