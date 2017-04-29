RHP Casey Lawrence was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday after starting the second game of the doubleheader on Thursday, a 6-4 loss to the Cardinals. In four outings (two starts) with the Blue Jays this season, he is 0-3 with an 8.78 ERA. In two starts with Buffalo, he was 0-0 with a 1.80 ERA.

LHP Matt Dermody was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday after RHP Casey Lawrence was sent on option to the Bisons. Dermody has made one appearance for Toronto this season, allowing four hits (three home runs) and five runs in one-third of an inning. At Buffalo, he was 1-0 with a 6.75 ERA in four games (one start).

RHP Aaron Sanchez (blister right middle finger) threw on the side Friday and said he is ready to come off the disabled list to make the start Sunday in the finale of a three-game series with the Rays. "Everything was good," Sanchez said. "Mechanics were good, the ball came out easy. No pain around the finger. No pain around any of the nail. So it's back to hopefully the schedule as planned." In two starts this season, he is 0-1 with a 4.38 ERA. With Sanchez pitching Sunday, RHP Marco Estrada will be bumped to Monday against the New York Yankees.

C Jarrod Saltalamacchia was designated for assignment Friday and C Luke Maile had his contact selected from Triple-A Buffalo. Saltalamacchia, signed to a minor-league contract during the offseason, batted .040 (1-for-25) in 10 games with the Blue Jays after being promoted to the 25-man roster on April 1 to serve as backup to C Russell Martin.