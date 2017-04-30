CF Kevin Pillar was 0-for-4 Saturday in the 4-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays to end his string of reaching base in 16 straight games. In the 7-4 loss to the Rays on Friday, he reached base a career-best five times with two doubles, a homer, a single and a walk. The four hits matched his career best set July 2, 2015, against the Boston Red Sox. During his 16-game stretch of reaching base, he batted .362 (25-for-69) with seven doubles, a triple and four home runs. His career-best streak of reaching base is 18 games from Sept. 13 to Oct. 4, 2015.

1B Justin Smoak was 3-for-3 with a two-run homer in the 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday. It was his fifth multi-hit game of the season and his first three-hit game. He had two three-hit games all last season. He has 12 RBIs this season. "I see him laying off some breaking balls, that last year he would swing at, particularly the ones down," manager John Gibbons said. "Smoakie does some good things for us. Last year, he was thrown into a tough situation. In the second half of the season, he wasn't playing a whole lot, but we're counting on him and he's off to a good start this year." His home run came in the sixth against RHP Matt Andriese. "Honestly, the third at-bat, I felt like I was all over the curveball and the changeup," Smoak said. "You get to two strikes and honestly I don't think he wanted to throw a fastball in the zone there. He wanted a high fastball to go back to the soft stuff and I was able to do something with it."

RHP Roberto Osuna had his first perfect inning in seven appearances this season when he picked up the save in the 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday. It was his second save in five opportunities.

RHP Aaron Sanchez (blister right middle finger) will return from the disabled list to make his third start of the season Sunday in the finale of the three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays. RHP Marco Estrada, who was scheduled to start Sunday, will be moved to Monday for the opener of a three-game series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Sanchez last pitched April 14 when he allowed three home runs and five runs in a loss to the Baltimore Orioles. He had part of the nail on the finger removed April 18. This will be Sanchez's second start of the season against the Rays. He did not factor in the decision April 8 -- a 3-2 Tampa Bay win in 11 innings -- when he allowed four hits, three walks and one run and had six strikeouts in seven innings. He is 1-1 with a 1.27 ERA in 12 career games (four starts) against the Rays. He has held Tampa Bay to 21 hits in 35 1/3 innings and has 32 strikeouts.

C Russell Martin doubled in a run in the fourth inning of the 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday. It was his fourth RBI of the season, the first that was not on a solo home run.

OF Ezequiel Carrera singled in the eighth inning Saturday in the 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays to extend his hit streak to nine games. After going 1-for-4, he is batting .336 (11-for-33) during his streak.