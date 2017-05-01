RHP Ryan Tepera pitched a career-high 3 1/3 innings in relief Sunday in the 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. He had a career-best five strikeouts. His previous high in strikeouts was three. His longest previous outing was three innings April 21 against the Los Angeles Angels when he picked up his only career win.

LHP Matt Dermody was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo Sunday to make room for RHP Aaron Sanchez (right middle finger blister), who was activated from the disabled list. Dermody has pitched one-third of an inning for Toronto, allowing five runs and four hits. He is 1-0 with a 6.75 ERA in four games (one start) at Buffalo.

RHP Aaron Sanchez (right middle finger blister) had his return from the disabled list Sunday limited to one inning because of a split nail on the right middle finger. He allowed one walk, had one strikeout and finished the inning with a double-play grounder in his first start since April 14. After going on the DL, he had a procedure in which some of the nail was removed. He said he first noticed it after a leadoff walk to Tampa Bay Rays LF Corey Dickerson. "I looked down and it was bleeding," he said. "I came in and I found my nail split the opposite way they cut it in the procedure. It's just one of those things, you know, you get something done and you have to adjust. ...I wouldn't have been out there if I thought it was something that was going to happen. So, I really didn't know coming in today that it was going to be an issue. I think once you get to game mode and game speed the pressure on that nail began to disperse to different areas, maybe it wasn't strong enough because it was cut. Honestly, we don't know, we just have to go from here." When asked if he would miss his next start, Sanchez said, "I hope not."

RF Jose Bautista hit the game-tying double in the eighth inning of the 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday. It was his second hit of the day and the 1,000th of his career for the Blue Jays. He has a 27-game on-base streak against the Rays. "I'll get to enjoy it when my career is over," Bautista said. "Hopefully, I'll get some more. It does kind of bring you back to the long time that I've been here. It's always fun to do it while contributing to a win." RHP Chris Archer threw behind Bautista's back in the first inning and both benches were warned. Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said that he feels Archer should be suspended to be consistent with recent rulings. Bautista only said "no" when asked if he felt pitchers should be policed more stringently than they are in such cases. After Bautista flied out, he passed near Archer on his return to the dugout. "I just asked him if he was OK and he said he was good, that's it," Bautista said. Archer said: "I was just trying to go inside and the ball got away from me a little bit."

RHP Marco Estrada was bumped to the start Monday in the opener of a three-game series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium when RHP Aaron Sanchez returned from the disabled list to pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday. Estrada (0-1, 2.70 ERA) struck out a season-best nine in a no decision against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. He allowed six hits, one walk and two runs in six innings. He is 3-2 with a 3.75 ERA in 10 career game (nine starts) against the Yankees. He is 2-0 with a 5.33 ERA in five career games (four starts) at Yankee Stadium.

OF Ezequiel Carrera had an infield RBI single as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning of the 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday to extend his hitting streak to a career-best 10 games, 12-for-34 (.353). He is 3-for-5 as a pinch hitter this season with a home run and three RBIs.