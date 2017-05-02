RHP Danny Barnes was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to fill the roster spot of RHP Aaron Sanchez. Barnes was 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA in the minors this season. This is his third stint with Toronto this season. He threw 42 pitches in two scoreless innings Monday night at Yankee Stadium.

SS Ryan Goins recorded his third career game with at least four RBIs Monday night. Goins hit a two-run home run in the second inning and a two-run sacrifice fly to the warning track in center field, which the Blue Jays said was the first in team history. Goins had a career-best five RBIs on June 14, 2015.

RHP Aaron Sanchez (right middle finger blister) returned to the 10-day disabled list Monday after being limited to one inning Sunday in his return from the DL. He had been out due to issues with the same nail. Manager John Gibbons said he does not think Sanchez will miss an extensive period of time and that Sanchez might pitch a few innings in rehab games with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League team when the Blue Jays visit Tampa Bay this weekend. Still, despite the optimism, Gibbons and the team won't rush him back. "We need to make sure (it's fully healed)," Gibbons said. "All indications were everything was good. Everybody thinks it shouldn't be very long anyway, but that's important to do."

RF Jose Bautista recorded his fifth multi-hit game of the season and second in a row when he singled and hit a two-run home run Monday. Bautista is 9-for-24 (.342) in his last seven games after his average reached .129.

LF Ezequiel Carrera extended his hitting streak to a career-high 11 games Monday when he singled in the seventh inning. Carrera is batting .342 (13-for-38) during the streak, which is five games longer than his previous career best.