3B Josh Donaldson did not accompany the team to New York to continue his rehab from a strained right calf. Instead he went to the team's spring training complex in Dunedin, Fla. Donaldson has been out since April 14 with the same injury that limited him in spring training. Manager John Gibbons said Tuesday he is hoping Donaldson can return next week for the homestand but also said that was merely a guess.

RHP Marcus Stroman makes his sixth start Wednesday night against theYankees. He has pitched into the seventh inning in four starts this season including Friday, when he allowed two runs and five hits in 7 1/3 innings in a no-decision against Tampa Bay. Stroman has pitched into the seventh inning in six of his last seven starts going back to the end of last season. He is 5-2 with a 2.17 ERA in eight starts against the Yankees. At Yankee Stadium, Stroman is 2-2 with a 4.12 ERA in four starts.

SS Troy Tulowitzki also did not accompany to team to continue his rehab from a strained right hamstring. He has been on the disabled list since April 22 and like Josh Donaldson, manager John Gibbons hopes Tulowitzki can return for the next homestand, though he added it was merely a guess.

LF Steve Pearce hit a pair of solo home runs in consecutive at-bats Tuesday off RHP Masahiro Tanaka and went 4-for-4. It also was his fifth career game with two homers. He last did it May 10, 2016 for Tampa Bay at Seattle against LHP Wade Miley. Pearce recorded his second three-hit game of the season and also ended a stretch of 59 at-bats without an extra base hit when he homered in the fifth. It was Pearce's second career four-hit game and first since going 4-for-5 for Baltimore on July 3, 2014 against Texas.

RHP Mat Latos saw his ERA rise from 3.27 to 6.60 on Tuesday when he allowed seven runs and 10 hits, including four home runs in four innings. It was the second time he allowed at least four home runs in his career and the sixth time he allowed at least 10 hits.