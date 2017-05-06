CF Kevin Pillar went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday's loss to Tampa Bay and improved his average to .314 this season. "He told me he wanted to be a leadoff hitter," Gibbons said. "And ever since he got there he's been driving the ball."

1B Justin Smoak went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs including a 425-foot home run off of Rays reliever Justin Marks in the top of the eighth inning Friday. Smoak, a career .225 hitter, is hitting .280 this season.

DH Kendrys Morales went 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs in Friday's loss to Tampa Bay. He became the first Blue Jays player to have two home runs and five RBIs at Tropicana Field. His 10 RBIs at Tropicana Field this year are the most by a visiting player since Nelson Cruz had 10 with the Baltimore Orioles in 2014.

LHP Francisco Liriano continued his struggles against the Tampa Bay Rays this season with his second shortest outing of the year Friday, going 3 2/3 innings and giving up three runs on five hits. He also walked five batters and threw 96 pitches (51 strikes) in the outing.

RHP Mat Latos was designated for assignment Friday and will be replaced in the starting rotation by Joe Biagini. Latos was 0-1 with a 6.60 ERA in three starts. He gave up 11 earned runs and five home runs in 15 innings.