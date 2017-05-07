OF Jose Bautista went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts, seeing his season batting average drop to .180. He now has 41 strikeouts in 111 at-bats -- he had been hitting the ball well in the past week but was part of a Jays lineup that struggled to get on base in Saturday's loss.

DH Kendrys Morales followed a two-homer game with a single and double, getting two of the Blue Jays' four hits in a 6-1 loss to the Rays on Saturday. Morales has raised his season average to .254 and is one of the few batters hitting of late for Toronto.

RHP Marco Estrada saw a 29-inning streak without allowing a home run end in the third inning when Logan Morrison took him deep. Estrada has struggled against the Rays -- he has allowed five home runs in 11 innings against Tampa Bay while allowing zero in 32 innings against everyone else.

OF Ezequiel Carrera hit a home run in the first inning on Saturday, extending his hitting streak to a career-high 12 games. He has hit safely in 16 of the last 17 games in which he had an at-bat, providing a spark from the No. 2 hole in the batting order.