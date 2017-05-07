FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
May 7, 2017 / 8:39 PM / 3 months ago

Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Jose Bautista went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts, seeing his season batting average drop to .180. He now has 41 strikeouts in 111 at-bats -- he had been hitting the ball well in the past week but was part of a Jays lineup that struggled to get on base in Saturday's loss.

DH Kendrys Morales followed a two-homer game with a single and double, getting two of the Blue Jays' four hits in a 6-1 loss to the Rays on Saturday. Morales has raised his season average to .254 and is one of the few batters hitting of late for Toronto.

RHP Marco Estrada saw a 29-inning streak without allowing a home run end in the third inning when Logan Morrison took him deep. Estrada has struggled against the Rays -- he has allowed five home runs in 11 innings against Tampa Bay while allowing zero in 32 innings against everyone else.

OF Ezequiel Carrera hit a home run in the first inning on Saturday, extending his hitting streak to a career-high 12 games. He has hit safely in 16 of the last 17 games in which he had an at-bat, providing a spark from the No. 2 hole in the batting order.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.