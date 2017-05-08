FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
May 9, 2017 / 2:41 AM / 3 months ago

Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Joe Biagini came out of the bullpen for his first career start and threw four solid innings, allowing only one unearned run. He threw 52 pitches -- 11 more than his season high -- and will get another start in five days as the Jays look for answers in a struggling starting rotation.

OF Kevin Pillar had two of the Jays' four hits on Sunday, including a double that led to Toronto's first run. Pillar is now hitting .313 and that's the best of Toronto's starters Sunday, in addition to his plus fielding in center field.

3B Darwin Barney got his first home run of the season -- he had only four last season -- with a solo shot in the eighth to give Toronto a 2-1 win over the Rays. Runs have been hard to come by for the Jays, but Barney came through with the game-winner Sunday.

RHP Roberto Osuna put two runners on in the ninth but got the third out to pick up his fourth save of the season. Toronto hasn't had many games in position to save, but Osuna is pitching better, lowering his season ERA to 4.09 and striking out two Sunday.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.