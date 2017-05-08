RHP Joe Biagini came out of the bullpen for his first career start and threw four solid innings, allowing only one unearned run. He threw 52 pitches -- 11 more than his season high -- and will get another start in five days as the Jays look for answers in a struggling starting rotation.

OF Kevin Pillar had two of the Jays' four hits on Sunday, including a double that led to Toronto's first run. Pillar is now hitting .313 and that's the best of Toronto's starters Sunday, in addition to his plus fielding in center field.

3B Darwin Barney got his first home run of the season -- he had only four last season -- with a solo shot in the eighth to give Toronto a 2-1 win over the Rays. Runs have been hard to come by for the Jays, but Barney came through with the game-winner Sunday.

RHP Roberto Osuna put two runners on in the ninth but got the third out to pick up his fourth save of the season. Toronto hasn't had many games in position to save, but Osuna is pitching better, lowering his season ERA to 4.09 and striking out two Sunday.