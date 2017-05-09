RHP Casey Lawrence was designated for assignment Monday to make room on the 40-man roster for C Mike Ohlman, who had his contract selected from Triple-A Buffalo. Lawrence is 0-3 with an 8.78 ERA in four games (two starts) with Toronto. The 29-year-old is 1-0 with a 0.90 ERA in three starts with the Bisons this season.

RHP Mike Bolsinger is expected to make his first appearance with the Blue Jays when he starts Tuesday against the Cleveland Indians in the second game of a three-game series at Rogers Centre. Bolsinger has been pitching at Triple-A Buffalo, where he was 1-1 with a 1.46 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings over four appearances (two starts). His most recent outing was a five-inning start in which he did not allow an earned run. He will be the ninth starter the Blue Jays have used this season. They used seven for the whole season in 2016. He has never faced Cleveland in his career.

RHP Mat Latos was assigned outright to Triple-A Buffalo Monday after being designated for assignment on Friday. The 29-year-old had a 1.00 earned-run average and nine strikeouts in nine innings over two starts at Buffalo before being called up to Toronto, where he was 0-1 with a 6.60 ERA in three starts.