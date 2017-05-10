C Mike Ohlman was 0-for-3 when made his major league debut Tuesday, batting ninth in the 6-0 loss to the Cleveland Indians. Ohlman had his contract selected Monday from Triple-A Buffalo when C Russell Martin (left shoulder) went on the disabled list. The 25-year-old was batting .246/.388/.594 with seven home runs and 13 RBIs in 23 games with the Bisons. In the minors, he has thrown out 26 percent of runners trying to steal. He was an 11th-round draft pick by the Baltimore Orioles in 2009. The Blue Jays signed him to a minor league contract Nov. 17. Ohlman was familiar with catching RHP Mike Bolsinger, who started Tuesday. They were batterymates in Buffalo. "I thought Ohlman did a great job with him behind the plate," manager John Gibbons said.

RHP Mike Bolsinger had his contract selected from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday so he could start the second contest of the three-game series against Cleveland Indians. He allowed three hits, four walks and two runs in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out four in his first start for the Blue Jays. RHP Neil Ramirez was designated for assignment to create space on the 40-man roster for Bolsinger, who was 1-1 with a 1.46 ERA in four games (two starts) with the Bisons. "I felt good," Bolsinger said. "The second inning I kind of lost it a little bit and walked two guys and it cost me two runs. That's the thing I've been doing well at Triple-A is not walking people. An when you do it kind of bites you in the butt. But, overall, I threw my offspeed well."

RF Jose Bautista ended a 0-for-21 drought at the plate when he singled with one out in the seventh inning Tuesday. It was his longest hitless stretch of the season. He was 0-for-20 from April 15-21. They were his longest hitting funks since he had an 0-for-25 drought June 22-July 1, 2015. Bautista led the majors in pitches seen per at-bat at 4.64 going into the game Tuesday.

DH Kendrys Morales developed tightness in his left hamstring Tuesday and was replaced by a pinch hitter, INF/OF Steve Pearce in the seventh inning. "He will have an MRI in the morning," manager John Gibbons said. "I guess he felt it legging out that ground ball (in the fourth)."

LHP Francisco Liriano (2-2, 4.44 ERA) tries to even his career record against the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday when he pitches the finale of a three-game series at Rogers Centre. He is 5-6 with a 3.54 ERA in 19 career games (14 starts) against Cleveland. Liriano did not factor in the decision in Toronto's 8-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, allowing five hits, five walks and three runs in 3 2/3 innings. He allowed two home runs and struck out five.

RHP Neil Ramirez was designated for assignment Tuesday when RHP Mike Bolsinger had his contract selected from Triple-A Buffalo. Ramirez was claimed off waivers from the San Francisco Giants on Thursday. In nine games with the Giants, he was 0-0 with an 8.71 ERA but had 18 strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings. He is 4-3 with a 3.72 ERA and three saves in 96 career major league appearances.