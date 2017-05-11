INF Ryan Goins had three hits and two RBIs, including the game-ending single with two out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning Wednesday in the 8-7 victory over the Cleveland Indians. He had a nine-game hit streak end when he went 0-for-3 in the 6-0 loss Tuesday. He batted .379 with four extra-base hits during the streak. He hit his third homer of the season Monday in the 4-2 win over Cleveland. Goins has been filling in for injured SS Troy Tulowitzki and making the most of his chance. "I think it's just the fact that he's out there a lot," manager John Gibbons said. "We told Tulo that he's Wally Pipping him and that could to delay his rehab. Ryan has a ton of confidence he's done a hell of a job. He's got some big-big hits in the month of May."

RF Jose Bautista, who was used as the designated hitter Wednesday, hit a three-run homer in the first inning in the 8-7 win over the Cleveland Indians. It was his third homer of the season and it came in his 34th game. It is the deepest he has gone into a season before hitting his third home run since 2009 when he did it in his 63rd game.

DH Kendrys Morales had an MRI Wednesday after leaving the game Tuesday when his left hamstring tightened as he ran out a grounder. He did not play Wednesday. The injury will be given a couple days to see how it responds with the hope of avoiding the disabled list. With a three-man bench, however, it seems prudent that there be an early resolution to the situation.

RHP Marco Estrada (1-2, 3.14 ERA) will be trying for his second win of the season when he starts the opener of a four-game series against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday at the Rogers Centre. Estrada took the loss Saturday at Tropicana Field in the Tampa Bay Rays 6-1 victory when he allowed six hits, two walks and five runs while striking out seven in six innings. He allowed two homers in the game. All five of the home runs he has allowed this season have been at Tropicana Field. He is 1-3 with a 4.13 ERA in four career games (all starts) against the Mariners.

OF Ezequiel Carrera hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning in the 8-7 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday. It was his third homer of the season, all against right-handers. He also had two singles for his first three-hit game of the season, and first since May 29. He played right field Wednesday when RF Jose Bautista was used as DH.