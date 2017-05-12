RHP Leonel Campos was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo when LHP Francisco Liriano (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 10-day disabled list. He pitched a perfect ninth inning Thursday in the 7-2 win over the Seattle Mariners. He appeared in 18 games as a reliever for the San Diego Padres last season, going 1-0 with a 5.73 ERA. Campos is 1-0 with a 2.31 ERA and two saves in nine outings with Buffalo. He has 15 strikeouts, five walks and five hits in 11 2/3 innings with the Bisons.

RHP Joe Biagini will make the second start of his major league career after making 74 relief appearances Friday when he faces the Seattle Mariners at the Rogers Centre. In his first career major league start Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, he allowed two hits and one unearned run in four innings. He had four strikeouts in the no-decision as the Blue Jays won 2-1. He made 52 pitches and could throw as many as 70-75 pitches Friday against the Mariners. In three career relief outings against the Mariners, he has allowed three hits in 3 2/3 innings and no runs. Biagini, an effective reliever in his first two major league seasons, was pressed into service as a starter because of injuries to RHP Aaron Sanchez and LHP J.A. Happ. Sanchez is due to return, perhaps this weekend, but LHP Francisco Liriano went on the DL Thursday so Biagini could remain in the rotation for an extended period.

1B Justin Smoak hit his sixth homer of the season in the seventh inning of the 7-2 win over the Seattle Mariners Thursday to tie DH Kendrys Morales for the team lead. He drove in four runs with three hits in the game, his first four-RBI game since Aug. 8, 2015 at Yankee Stadium.

LHP Francisco Liriano (left shoulder) went on the disabled list with inflammation in his left shoulder following his start Wednesday when he allowed seven runs in two-plus innings in the 8-7 win over the Cleveland Indians. The Blue Jays recalled RHP Leonel Campos from Triple-A Buffalo to take his place. Liriano is 2-2 with a 6.35 ERA after seven starts this season. He has allowed 10 earned runs over his past two start covering 5 2/3 innings. He said the condition has become progressively worse over the past three starts. He is the third Toronto starting pitcher to go on the disabled list this season, joining RHP Aaron Sanchez (split fingernail) and LHP J.A. Happ (elbow). Sanchez could be ready to return Sunday to start against the Seattle Mariners.

RHP Marco Estrada had his scoreless streak of 13 1/3 innings at the Rogers Centre end Thursday night when he allowed a two-run homer to DH Nelson Cruz in the first inning of the 7-2 win over the Seattle Mariners. The other five homers he has allowed this season have been against the Tampa Bay Rays. He struck out eight in six innings and has pitched six or more innings in seven of his eight starts.