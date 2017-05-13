RHP Marcus Stroman will be trying for his second straight in Saturday when he faces the Seattle Mariners for the first time in his career. Stroman pitched six scoreless innings, holding the Cleveland Indians to six hits and two walks to earn the win. He had only one strikeout but did induce three double-play grounders. Some of his outs were hard hit and CF Kevin Pillar saved him a couple of runs when he made a diving catch on a ball over his head to end the sixth inning.

RHP Aaron Sanchez (split fingernail on right middle finger) appears set to return to the rotation for a start Sunday in the finale of a four-game series against the Seattle Mariners. He has pitched a simulated game and thrown a bullpen this week. "I wasn't even thinking about his fingernail anymore," manager John Gibbons said. "The area that they cut, that's healed up. Where it broke that last time, that's healed up. ... He's good to go. We hope." Sanchez has been on the disabled list, except for one inning pitched, since April 16.

RF Jose Bautista, who was used as the DH, hit a two-run homer in the third inning Friday in the 4-0 win over the Seattle Mariners. It was his second homer in his past three games and his fourth of the season. He has 10 career homers against the Mariners.

DH Kendrys Morales (strained left hamstring) missed his third straight game Friday. He was injured Tuesday running to first and was replaced by pinch hitter in the seventh inning. He did some light running Friday and could return to the starting lineup Saturday.

SS Troy Tulowitzki (right hamstring) will begin a minor league rehabilitation stint Saturday with Class-A Dunedin. He has been on the disabled list since April 22. He could rejoin the team Wednesday in Atlanta when they play the Braves.