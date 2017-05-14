CF Kevin Pillar was 3-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly Saturday in the 7-2 win over the Seattle Mariners. He has five games with three or more hits this season. The three hits gave him a league-leading 47 hits. He has reached base in seven straight games and has provided the answer to the Blue Jays' needs in the leadoff spot. "It's for real," manager John Gibbons said. "He's not swinging out of the zone, he's getting strikes to hit."

RHP Marcus Stroman allowed eight hits, two walks and two runs and did not factor in the decision Saturday in the 7-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners. He had nine strikeouts, the fifth time he has had nine or more in a game in his career. He also induced one ground-ball double play, his 12th of the season to tie Houston Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel for the American League lead with 12.

RHP Aaron Sanchez (split fingernail) will be activated from the disabled list Sunday to start the finale of the four-game series against the Seattle Mariners. A blister on the right middle finger and a broken fingernail on the same finger have limited him to one inning pitched since April 16 between stints on the DL. He first was put on the disabled list because of a blister on his right middle finger and part of the fingernail was cut away. He returned to make a start April 30 but lasted only one inning when the fingernail split. "That thing is so healed up now that you don't feel much," Sanchez said. "I think, for me, it's the freedom of not having to worry about it. There were so many times when I was out there, not wanting to throw (a curveball) because I didn't know if it was going to be an issue. Now, I can go out there and not even think about doing it. Doing it and doing it over again without any problems. I think that's what I'm most happy with." He is 2-0 with a 1.72 ERA in five career games (two starts) against the Mariners.

DH Kendrys Morales (hamstring) returned to the lineup on Saturday after missing three straight games with a tight left hamstring and hit the tying home run in the sixth inning of the 7-2 win over the Seattle Mariners. He leads the team with seven homers and six of them have either tied the score or given the Blue Jays the lead.

RHP Neil Ramirez was sent to Triple-A Buffalo. He had been designated for assignment Tuesday when RHP Mike Bolsinger had his contract selected from Buffalo. Ramirez was claimed off waivers from the San Francisco Giants on Thursday. In nine games with the Giants, he was 0-0 with an 8.71 ERA but had 18 strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings. He is 4-3 with a 3.72 ERA and three saves in 96 career major league appearances.

OF Ezequiel Carrera was 2-for-5 with an RBI on Saturday in the 7-2 win over the Seattle Mariners. He has had four straight multi-hit games for the first time in his career, going 9-for-17 (.529). He has hit in 17 straight games as a starter, batting .347 (25-for-72).