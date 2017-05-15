RHP Leonel Campos was returned to Triple-A Buffalo on option after RHP Aaron Sanchez (split fingernail) was reinstated from the disabled list to make the start Sunday. Campos allowed two hits, one walk and no runs over 2 2/3 innings in three games with Toronto. He is 1-0 with two saves and an ERA of 2.31 in nine games with Buffalo this season.

CF Kevin Pillar hit the first walk-off homer of his career Sunday with a two-out homer in the bottom of the ninth against Mariners closer RHP Edwin Diaz for a 3-2 Toronto victory. It was his fifth homer of the season. He has reached base safely in eight consecutive games.

RHP Aaron Sanchez (split fingernail) was reinstated from the disabled list to start Sunday against the Seattle Mariners and RHP Leonel Campos was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo to make room for him. Sanchez developed a blister on his right middle finger in his start April 14 and was put on the disabled list. After part of the fingernail was cut away, he returned for a start on April 30 but lasted only one inning because the nail on the same finger had split. He returned to the DL. He allowed five hits, two walks and one earned run in five innings Sunday and did not factor in the decision in the 3-2 win over the Seattle Mariners. He admitted there was some blood on the finger but dismissed it. "It's not an issue," he said. "There's no pain." He said that he tried to put the finger out of his mind. "I go back out there with the mindset as I would if there were no issues before. I felt if I went out there thinking about that I was already defeated. So, I went out there, just compete, attack and not even worry about what's going on with my finger, just go out until I reach my pitch count."

RHP Mike Bolsinger (0-1. 3.16 ERA) will make his second start for the Toronto Blue Jays Monday in the opener of a four-game, home-and-home series with the Atlanta Braves at the Rogers Centre. With the Blue Jays starting rotation hit hard by injurie, Bolsinger was called up from Triple-A Buffalo to start against the Cleveland Indians Tuesday. He allowed two earned runs on three hits and four walks while striking out four in 5 2/3 innings to take the loss but he did well enough to earn another start. He is 1-1 with a 1.46 ERA in four outings (two starts) with Triple-A Buffalo this season. He is 1-1 with a 4.22 ERA in two career starts against the Braves.

INF/OF Steve Pearce left the game against the Seattle Mariners in the second inning with tightness in his right calf Sunday afternoon after sliding into second base on a double. Pearce left the field on his own power and was replaced by pinch runner OF Ezequiel Carrera, who also took over in left field. Pearce is batting .205 with four homers and 10 RBIs. Manager John Gibbons said Pearce was scheduled to have an MRI.