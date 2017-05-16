RHP Leonel Campos was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo Monday after INF/OF Steve Pearce (strained right calf) was put on the 10-day disabled list. Campos was sent to Buffalo on option Sunday after RHP Aaron Sanchez (split fingernail) was reinstated from the disabled list to make the start Sunday. Campos allowed three hits -- including a home run -- one walk and two runs Monday in 2 1/3 innings in the 10-6 loss to the Atlanta Braves. He struck out four, a career best. He has a 3.60 ERA in four outings and five innings with Toronto. He is 1-0 with two saves and an ERA of 2.31 in nine games with Buffalo this season.

C Mike Ohlman hit an RBI single for his first major league Monday in the 10-6 loss to the Atlanta Braves. It came in the fourth inning against RHP Bartolo Colon. After hitting. 248 (17-for-69) with seven homers and 13 RBIs for Triple-A Buffalo, he made his major league debut on May 9 against the Cleveland Indians and was 0-for-3.

RHP Mike Bolsinger hit three batters in his second start for the Blue Jays Monday, a 10-6 loss to the Atlanta Braves. RHP Leonel Campos and LHP Aaron Loup also hit batters, a total of five on the game, a franchise record. The previous mark was four, done four times. "I don't think I've hit someone in about two years and I hit three people in one game, which is unacceptable," Bolsinger said. "The team has been playing so good, hitting the ball so well, been on a hot streak and I feel like I kind of put that to an end. The team puts up six runs for you, I think you should come out the game with a W." Bolsinger allowed eight hits, two walks and six runs (five earned) in 4 2/3 innings. He is 0-2 with a 6.10 ERA in his two starts with Toronto.

SS Troy Tulowitzki (strained right hamstring) started his minor league rehabilitation assignment Monday with Class A Dunedin. He played shortstop and was 1-for-3 with an RBI. He went on the disabled list April 22 and could join the team Wednesday or Thursday in Atlanta, where the Blue Jays will complete their four-game, home-and-home series against the Atlanta Braves.

INF/OF Steve Pearce (strained right calf) was put on the 10-day disabled list Monday and RHP Leonel Campos was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. Pearce left the 3-2 win over the Seattle Mariners Sunday in the second inning after sliding into second base with a double. He has played mostly left field this season, starting 22 games there, and OF Ezequiel Carrera, who started his 17th game in left field Monday, will probably see more playing time unless another outfielder is eventually called up. Pearce is batting .205/.256/.373 and has four homers and 10 RBIs.

RHP Marco Estrada will be going for his third win in four starts when he faces the Atlanta Braves Tuesday at the Rogers Centre in the second game of a home-and-home series. He overcame a shaky first inning Thursday to earn then win against the Seattle Mariners after allowing four hits, three walks and two runs. Estrada is 4-1 with a 2.95 ERA in 11 career games (five starts) against Atlanta.