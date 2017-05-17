RHP Leonel Campos was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday. After OF/INF Steve Pearce (right calf) was put on the disabled list Monday, the Blue Jays recalled Campos, who pitched 2 1/3 innings in the 10-6 loss to the Braves. In four games with Toronto, Campos had a 3.60 ERA over five innings. At Buffalo, he is 1-0 with a 2.31 ERA in nine games.

RHP Leonel Campos was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday before the 9-5 loss to the Atlanta Braves. He had a 3.60 ERA over five innings, including 2 1/3 innings in the 10-6 loss to the Braves on Monday. At Buffalo, he is 1-0 with a 2.31 ERA in nine games. When INF/OF Steve Pearce (strained right calf) was put on the 10-day disabled list before the game Monday, Campos was recalled from Buffalo. He was needed because some members of the Blue Jays needed a break Monday. The Blue Jays went with a two-player bench for the game.

OF Darrell Ceciliani was promoted from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday. Ceciliani provides an extra bench hand after the Blue Jays played with a two-man bench Monday. In 21 games at Buffalo, he had a slash line of .145/.188/.158 with three RBIs. In 52 career major league games, Ceciliani has a line of .179/.243/.495.

OF Darrell Ceciliani was promoted from Triple-A Buffalo Tuesday and RHP Leonel Campos was returned to the Bisons on option. After OF-IF Steve Pearce (right calf) was put on the disabled list Monday, the Blue Jays recalled Campos, who pitched 2 1/3 innings in the 10-6 loss to the Braves. The Blue Jays had a two-player bench for the game Monday and Ceciliani provides an extra outfielder, backing up OF Ezequiel Carrera who likely will get most of the playing time in left fielder during Pearce's absence. In 21 games at Buffalo, Ceciliani was batting .145/.188/.158 with three RBIs. The 26-year-old has impressed at major league spring training with his aggressive play. In 52 career major league games, Ceciliani is batting .179/.243/.495. He was used as a pinch runner Tuesday in the eighth inning of the 9-5 loss to the Atlanta Braves.

C Luke Maile caught 1B Freddie Freeman trying to steal second base in the seventh inning Tuesday in the 9-5 loss to the Atlanta Braves. Maile has caught 4-of-8 attempted base stealers with Toronto this season and is at 35.3 percent in his career.

RHP Joe Biagini will make his third start of the season and the third of his major league career Wednesday when then four-game series with the Braves moves to Atlanta for the final two games. After 74 relief appearances in the majors starting last season, Biagini is making what so far has been a successful adjustment to starter, a role he had in the minors. In his first start, he went four innings and threw 52 pitches and in his second start Friday, he lasted five innings and made 68 pitches in a win over the Seattle Mariners. He has allowed only an unearned run in his two starts covering nine innings. In his start against the Mariners, he made good use of his changeup, which could be important for him as a starter. He has never faced the Braves.

RHP Danny Barnes allowed his first major league home run Tuesday when SS Dansby Swanson led off the seventh with the go-ahead shot to put the Braves ahead 6-5 in their 9-5 victory. It came in the 112th batter Barnes had faced after 27 innings. He also took his first career loss in his 21st game.

2B Devon Travis hit two doubles and had two RBIs Tuesday in the 9-5 loss to the Atlanta Braves. He leads the team with 14 doubles, one behind Boston's Mitch Moreland for the major league lead. He has hit 13 doubles in his past 17 games. Travis came to the plate in the eighth inning with runners at first and second and none out with none out and was asked to bunt the runners along. "Well, we're down a run, want to get the guy to third base, contact, tying run, you get a big hit, you take the lead," manager John Gibbons said. Travis said: "I wouldn't say I was surprised, guys at first and second no outs, down a run, eighth inning. I've got to do my job. I mean I try not to get caught up too much with what happened in the past, it's nice to walk up to the plate with two doubles, two hits or whatever the case may be. When you're told to do a job especially bunting that's important for this team. ... I've got to do my job."