3B Josh Donaldson (strained right calf) won't come off the 10-day disabled list until at least next week, with no firm timetable for his return. Donaldson has been sidelined since April 13. Manager John Gibbons had said Donaldson might be able to play this weekend in Baltimore. "I probably got a little excited," Gibbons said.

RHP Marcus Stroman (3-2, 3.38 ERA) hopes to continue his interleague success as he faces the Braves for the first time on Thursday in Atlanta. He is 5-1 with a 2.18 ERA in 11 games (eight starts) against the National League. Stroman is coming off a 7-2 home victory over Seattle, working six innings, and has six quality starts in eight outings this season.

RF Jose Bautista was 3-for-4 and hit his sixth homer of the season Wednesday against the Braves, who weren't happy with his bat flip afterward. Bautista, who got off to a slow start, is hitting .354 (11-for-31) with homers in his last nine games. The latest homer came in the eighth inning of an 8-4 loss, the Blue Jays' third straight to the Braves.

SS Troy Tulowitzki (strained right hamstring) won't rejoin the Blue Jays any earlier than Friday in Baltimore, manager John Gibbons said on Wednesday. Tulowitzki, who was hurt April 21, is scheduled to play his third minor league rehab game with Class A Dunedin on Thursday. He was 1-for-5 with a walk in two games with Dunedin, playing five innings in the field, before taking Wednesday off.