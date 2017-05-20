OF Darrell Ceciliani was placed on the 10-day disabled list (left shoulder) on Friday. He suffered the injury hitting a homer in Atlanta on Thursday night.

LF Anthony Alford was called up from Double-A New Hampshire in place of OF Darrell Ceciliani (left shoulder) and made his major league debut. He went 0-for-2. Alford had a .325 average in 33 games with New Hampshire.

OF Kevin Pillar served the second game of his two-game suspension onFriday. He yelled a homophobic slur at an Atlanta player on Wednesday and will be eligible to return Saturday.

2B Devon Travis continued his recent hot streak in Friday's series opener. He stretched his hitting streak to five games with a 3-for-5 effort and an RBI.

RHP Aaron Sanchez gave Toronto a solid effort in his second start since returning from the disabled list for a second time this season. He allowed three runs in six innings and worked out of a few jams, leaving with the score tied at 3 and slowing the Baltimore offense that had been potent in recent games. "I thought today was a step in the right direction. I'm just a little frustrated," Sanchez said. "I feel like if I can get through that sixth inning (without giving up a game-tying homer), we don't play until midnight."

RHP Jason Grilli continues to struggle. He came on to pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning on Friday night and gave up the game-winning homer to Welington Castillo on a 1-2 pitch. Grilli dropped to 1-4 with a 7.71 ERA. "He was ahead of Castillo, but he didn't get it where he wanted," manager John Gibbons said.

