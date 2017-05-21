OF Dwight Smith Jr. was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. The rookie went 0-for-3 in two games and made his major league debut at Atlanta on May 18.

CF Kevin Pillar returned after serving a two-game suspension after yelling a homophobic slur at RHP Jason Motte during a game with the Braves earlier this week. Pillar went 2-for-5 and said he was glad to be back. "It's what I love doing," he said. "I love playing. That was hard for me to be away from these guys."

1B Justin Smoak continued on his recent power roll on Saturday against the Orioles. He hit a solo homer and now has home runs in five of the last eight games. He has 10 home runs this season.

C Mike Ohlman was designated for assignment. He got his first major league hit earlier in the week versus the Braves (an RBI single).

RHP Aaron Sanchez, who started and went six innings on Friday, returned to the disabled list for the third time this season due to a persistent blister problem (right middle finger). Sanchez, who led the American League with a 3.00 ERA in 2016, owns an 0-1 mark with a 3.33 ERA this season.

RHP Mike Bolsinger had struggled in his first two starts but was more effective this time. He gave up four runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out five and walked five but pitched better this time and got a no-decision. The Blue Jays will need his help with RHP Aaron Sanchez going back on to the disabled list Saturday.

C Russell Martin got activated from the disabled list (nerve inflammation in left shoulder) and played. He went 1-for-4 in Saturday's game. "Russell is our backbone behind the plate," manager John Gibbons said before the game.

RHP Cesar Valdez got recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. He pitched four games with Oakland earlier this season before the Jays claimed him on waivers May 5. Valdez threw one scoreless inning on Saturday.