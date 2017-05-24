3B Josh Donaldson could return to the Blue Jays this weekend, manager John Gibbons said Tuesday. Out since April 14 with a sore right calf, the 2015 American League Most Valuable Player began a minor league rehab assignment Monday at Class A Dunedin where he went 0-for-2 and was hit by a pitch.

C Mike Ohlman was sent outright to Triple-A Buffalo. He had been was designated for assignment May 20. He got his first major league hit earlier in the week versus the Braves (an RBI single).

RHP Aaron Sanchez hasn't started throwing as he waits for a blood blister on his right middle finger to disappear. It's Sanchez's third trip to the DL this season because of the finger. He led the American League with a 3.00 ERA last season but is 0-1 with a 3.33 mark in just five starts this season. "It is what it is," Sanchez said Tuesday in Milwaukee where the Blue Jays were facing the Brewers. "It's been something that's bothered me, and if it's going to take 30 days to give me the answer for the rest of my career then so be it. I understand that our team's kind of struggling, and I want to be out there just as much as everybody else wants me out there. I've got to make sure that I'm healthy and I don't do something out there that will cause further injury. There's been issues with this where sometimes that's happened. I think everybody's on board. It's just making sure (the finger) is under control and there's nothing else that's going to come with this. It is what it is, but I have to make sure that it's healthy before I get back out there."

RF Jose Bautista started at third base for the first time since April 14, 2013 Tuesday as manager John Gibbons looked for ways to fill a void created while Josh Donaldson remains on the DL and the Blue Jays had to go without a designated hitter in interleague play. "I mentioned it to him the other day in Baltimore," Gibbons said. "I said it would depend on what would happen with the other guys if they're here or not. Put Chris Coghlan in the outfield or whatever and I might play him some at third." Bautistia has appeared at third twice this season but hadn't played the position regularly since 2011.

LHP Francisco Liriano threw a simulated game Tuesday and could make a minor league rehab start as early as Sunday, manager John Gibbons said. Liriano has been on the disabled list since May 11 with inflammation in his right shoulder. He's made seven starts this season, going 2-2 with a 6.35 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings of work.

SS Troy Tulowitzki is expected to rejoin the Blue Jays this weekend, manager John Gibbons said Tuesday. Tulowitzki has been sidelined since April 22 with a strained right hamstring but has gone 3-for-10 with two RBI in four rehab games with Class A Dunedin. He's played in 16 games this season, batting .263 with a home run and 10 RBI.