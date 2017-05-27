3B Josh Donaldson (strained right calf) returned from the disabled list Friday and doubled in the first inning to mark his return. He went on the disabled list April 14. He finished 1-for-4 with two strikeouts in the 7-6 win over the Texas Rangers. Manager John Gibbons said that Donaldson and SS Troy Tulowitzki (strained right hamstring), who also came off the DL Friday, would be rested for the game Saturday.

2B Devon Travis extended his hit streak to 10 games with the second grand slam of his career Friday in the second inning. He also had a double and a single in the 7-6 win over the Texas Rangers. He is batting .488 (20-for-41) during his streak. He is the first Blue Jays second baseman to hit two grand slams for the team. His other was May 3, 2015 against the Cleveland Indians.

SS Troy Tulowitzki (strained right hamstring) returned from the disabled list Friday. He went on the disabled list April 22. He was 1-for-2 with two walks and handled eight chances flawlessly in the field. Manager John Gibbons said that Tulowitzki and 3B Josh Donaldson (strained right calf), who also came off the DL Friday, would be rested for the game Saturday.

RHP Marco Estrada will try to win his third straight decision covering four starts when he faces the Texas Rangers Saturday in the middle encounter of a three-game series at the Rogers Centre. He is 2-0 with a 3.66 ERA in his past three starts. He struck out 12 in 7 2/3 innings in a 3-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards Sunday. He allowed five hits, including a home run, and one walk. In four career starts against the Rangers, he is 1-1 with a 2.63 ERA, allowing 15 hits and striking out 16 in 24 innings.

RHP Cesar Valdez was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo Friday after SS Troy Tulowitzki (strained right hamstring) and 3B Josh Donaldson (strained right calf) were activated from the disabled list. OF Dwight Smith Jr. had been optioned to Buffalo after the game in Milwaukee Sunday. Valdez was claimed off waivers from the Oakland Athletics May 5 and optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. He was called up to Toronto May 20 and in one inning allowed only a walk.