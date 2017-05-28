RHP Ryan Tepera pitched two-thirds of an inning Saturday in the 3-1 win over the Texas Rangers. He has not allowed a run in his past 19 innings (six hits, five walks, 22 strikeouts), the longest active streak among major-league relievers.

RHP Joe Biagini (1-2, 3.75 ERA) will make his fifth career major-league start Sunday in the finale of a three-game series with the Texas Rangers at the Rogers Centre. He did not factor in the decision Tuesday in the Blue Jays' 4-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. He allowed five hits, three walks and three runs in 4 1/3 innings. He is 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA in his four major-league starts, all of them in May. The Blue Jays are 3-1 in his starts. In two career regular-season relief outings against the Rangers, he is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA, allowing three hits in 3 1/3 innings.

2B Devon Travis singled in the fifth inning Saturday in the 3-1 win over the Texas Rangers to extend his hit streak to 11 games. He was 1-for-5 Saturday and is hitting .457 (21-for-46) during the 11 games. He also has scored a run in five straight games.

RF Jose Bautista hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning Saturday afternoon in the 3-1 win over the Texas Rangers. It was his ninth homer of the season, the sixth with runners in scoring position. Six of his home runs have either tied a game or given the Blue Jays the lead.

DH Kendrys Morales was 1-for-3 with a double and a walk in the 3-1 win over the Texas Rangers Saturday and has a four-game hitting streak (5-for-15, .333). He has 10 extra-base hits (five homers, five doubles) with 12 RBIs over his past 18 games.

C Russell Martin started at third base for the fourth time this season Saturday in the 3-1 win over the Texas Rangers. He was 1-for-2 with a walk and a hit-by-pitch and had an uneventful day in the field. He moved behind the plate in the ninth after starting C Luke Maile was lifted for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the eighth.

RHP Marco Estrada gave up a home run on his first pitch of the game Saturday but went on to earn his third straight winning decision. RHP Brandon Morrow was the last Blue Jays pitcher to allow a home run on his first pitch of the game, Aug. 28, 2011. Estrada's eight strikeouts over six innings give him five starts in which has had eight or more strikeouts.