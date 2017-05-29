RHP Ryan Tepera has retired the leadoff hitter in each of his past 12 innings. He has not allowed a run over his past 19 innings, the longest active streak among major-league relievers. He did not pitch Sunday in the 3-1 loss to the Texas Rangers.

RHP Joe Biagini made his fifth career start Sunday after beginning his major-league career in the bullpen. In taking the loss to the Texas Rangers, he allowed two runs in a career-long outing of six innings. He also made a career-high 95 pitches and had a career-best seven strikeouts. "From a personal standpoint, it was important for me to see myself kind of be able to handle the work load, continuing to expand," Biagini said. "I think I went from 78 pitches to 95 pitches from last week to this week."

CF Kevin Pillar ended a 0-for-12 drought Sunday in the 3-1 loss to the Texas Rangers when he doubled to lead off the bottom of the first inning and scored on a sacrifice fly by RF Jose Bautista. Pillar is 27-for-70 (.386) when leading off an inning.

RHP Marcus Stroman will be trying for his fifth straight winning decision over eight starts Monday when he faces the Cincinnati Reds in the opener of a three-game interleague series at the Rogers Centre. In his past seven starts, he is 4-0 with a 2.95 ERA. He has not lost since April 18. He has won his past two starts, allowing no runs in 5 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves May 18 and four runs in 5 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday. He has never faced the Reds.

2B Devon Travis extended his hit streak to 12 games Sunday when he singled in the fifth inning. He was 1-for-3 in the 3-1 loss to the Texas Rangers and is batting .458 (22-for-48) during the streak. He has nine doubles, three homers and 13 RBIs in that span. One adjustment that has helped him in May is that he has moved slightly farther from the plate in the batter's box.

RF Jose Bautista hit a sacrifice fly in the first inning Sunday in the 3-1 loss to the Texas Rangers. He has 18 RBIs since May 10. He has three homers in his past seven games and seven in his past 17 games.

LHP Francisco Liriano was sent on a rehab assignment to the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons. Liriano has been on the disabled list since May 11 with inflammation in his right shoulder. He's made seven starts this season, going 2-2 with a 6.35 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings of work.

LHP Francisco Liriano (left shoulder inflammation) allowed three hits, two walks and three runs (two earned) in 4 1/3 innings during a rehab start for Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday night. He struck out seven in his 78-pitch outing, throwing 48 strikes. He has been on the disabled list since May 11.

LHP J.P. Howell pitched the ninth inning of the 3-1 loss to the Texas Rangers Sunday, allowing a walk and a double, but no runs. It was his first appearance since May 17 at Atlanta when he allowed a hit and a walk in one inning against the Braves.

LHP J.A. Happ, who made his first rehabilitation start for Class A Dunedin on Thursday, possibly could start Tuesday for the Blue Jays against the Cincinnati Reds at the Rogers Centre. There have been hints at the possibility but nothing official. Happ has been on the disabled list since April 17 due to left elbow inflammation. The Blue Jays have not listed a starter for Tuesday.