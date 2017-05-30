1B Justin Smoak hit his team-leading 12th homer of the season Monday, a three-run shot in the fourth inning of the 17-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds. He was 3-for-5 with a walk and four RBIs. He leads all switch-hitters in home runs this season. He has reached base in 14 consecutive games.

RHP Marcus Stroman won his fifth consecutive decision Monday in the 17-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds, allowing five hits and two runs in six innings. He has not lost since April 18. The winning streak has come over eight starts. He has pitched six or more innings, allowing two runs or fewer, in seven starts this season.

2B Devon Travis extended his hit streak to 13 games Monday in the 17-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds when he was 4-for-6 with two RBIs. He is batting .473 (26-for-55) on the streak with 10 doubles, three homers and 15 RBIs. It is the longest hit streak by the Blue Jays this season. OF Ezequiel Carrera had a 12-game streak.

SS Troy Tulowitzki hit the fourth grand slam of his career in the third inning Monday in the 17-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds. It was his second grand slam with the Blue Jays. The other was Sept. 11, 2016 against the Boston Red Sox. He has had four RBIs twice this season. The other time was April 7.

LHP J.A. Happ (left elbow inflammation) is scheduled to start for the first time since April 16 when he takes the mound Tuesday in the second game of the three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds at the Rogers Centre. Happ came off the mound during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles with tightness in his elbow and was put on the DL the next day. An MRI showed the inflammation. He is coming off one three-inning rehabilitation start in which he allowed three runs for Class A Dunedin. He is 3-3 with a 5.44 ERA in eight career starts against Cincinnati.

OF Chris Coghlan (lower back spasms) was a late scratch from the lineup Monday. Manager John Gibbons said his back locked up in batting practice and that he is day to day. OF Ezequiel Carrera replaced Coghlan in the lineup and had four singles and a walk.