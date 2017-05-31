OF Dalton Pompey (concussion) was 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, three RBIs and a stolen base Tuesday night for Class A Dunedin. It was the beginning of his rehabilitation assignment after being on the disabled list following a concussion playing for Canada in the World Baseball Classic.

RHP Ryan Tepera had his 19-inning scoreless streak ended Tuesday in the 6-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds when he allowed a run in the seventh inning. It was the sixth-longest streak by a pitcher this season in the majors and the second longest by a reliever.

3B Josh Donaldson hit his third homer of the season in fourth inning Tuesday of the 6-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds. It reached the 500 level in left field. It is the 11th time a Blue Jays player has reached the fifth level of the Rogers Centre with a homer and nine different players have done it. It was estimated to have gone 435 feet.

2B Devon Travis was 0-for-3 Tuesday in the 6-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds to end a 13-game hitting streak. After matching his career high with a four-hit game Monday, Travis batted .473 (26-for-55) with 10 doubles and three home runs during his streak.

RHP Dominic Leone was returned on option to Triple-A Buffalo Tuesday to make roster room for LHP J.A. Happ, who was activated from the disabled list. Leone pitched two innings Monday in the 17-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds and allowed only a walk and had one strikeout. Leone was 1-0 with a 4.01 ERA in 21 appearances for Toronto.

RHP Mike Bolsinger could be making his final start for the Blue Jays in a while when he faces the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday afternoon in the finale of a three-game series at the Rogers Centre. Bolsinger has been filling in as injuries depleted Toronto's starting rotation. But with LHP J.A Happ returning from the disabled list Tuesday and LHP Francisco Liriano scheduled to be reinstated from the DL to start against the New York Yankees on Friday, Bolsinger may not be needed in a starting role. Bolsinger is 0-2 with a 4.75 ERA in four starts with Toronto. He has allowed 15 walks in 20 1/3 innings in those starts. In his last start, he allowed six hits, four walks and three runs (two earned) in 4 2/3 innings in a no-decision against the Texas Rangers Friday, a 7-6 Toronto win. He is 1-0 with a 3.18 ERA in one career start against Cincinnati.

LHP Francisco Liriano has been named to start Friday against the New York Yankees. Liriano has been on the disabled list with a sore left shoulder since May 11. He struck out seven over 4 1/3 innings Sunday on a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Buffalo.

LHP J.A. Happ was reinstated from the disabled list Tuesday to make the start against the Cincinnati Reds. RHP Dominic Leone was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo to make room for him. Happ had been on the DL since April 17 with left elbow inflammation. He allowed three hits, including two solo homers in the first inning, and two runs in four innings. He walked three and struck out three. "It was a battle, I expected that, the first time getting back out there," Happ said. "I kind of settled down after those couple of runs in the first there. And I got out of a couple of jams. I'll get better with command. That's going to come I think but physically I felt good. I didn't feel held back in any way."