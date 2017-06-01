C Luke Maile has become known for his excellence behind the plate as a backup to C Russell Martin. With Martin playing third base Wednesday, Maile was behind the plate and hit his second homer of the season in the fifth inning to tie the game at 3. It was his second homer of the season and his 1-for-3 game raised his batting average to .073 (4-for-55). He has drawn rave reviews from pitchers, but Maile said he felt good about contributing with the bat. "I don't care what your reputation is defensively, you want to help swinging the bat from time to time at the very least," Maile said. "To finally hit something that was really meaningful and bring us back into the game a little bit meant a lot and I'm just going to try to build off it." He was claimed off waivers from then Tampa Bay Rays on April 6. He was called up from Triple-A Buffalo when C Jarrod Saltalamacchia was designated for assignment.

2B Devon Travis batted in the leadoff spot for the eighth time this season Wednesday afternoon as CF Kevin Pillar, who has regularly been batting first, was given part of the day off. Pillar entered the game in the seventh as a pinch hitter and remained in the game in center field. Travis provided the winning margin with a two-run homer in the seventh inning and the Blue Jays held on to defeat the Cincinnati Reds 5-4. Travis hit a 3-2 pitch from Wandy Peralta in a nine-pitch at-bat. "Honestly, I was just doing my best to battle him," Travis said. "I was just trying to put the ball in play and he was making pitch after pitch. Thankfully, I was able to capitalize."

RHP Mike Bolsinger allowed four hits, four walks and three runs in 5 1/3 and did not factor in the decision in the 5-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds. He had seven strikeouts, the sixth time in his career that he has had seven or more strikeouts in a game. His career-best is eight. He retired 10 of his final 12 batters, including a stretch of nine in a row.

RF Jose Bautista was 1-for-4 Wednesday in a 5-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. He has a five-game hitting streak, going 7-for-17 (.412). He is batting .431 (22-for-51) in interleague play this season.

RHP Jason Grilli pitched around a bunt single in his one inning, the seventh, and picked up his second win against four losses in the 5-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds. In his past six outings, he has held batters to a .190 batting average (4-for-21).

RHP Marco Estrada is 3-0 with a 3.16 ERA in his past four starts. He will start the opener of a four-game series against the New York Yankees on Thursday night. He allowed four hits and struck out eight Saturday when he earned the win over the Texas Rangers. He is 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA in one start this season against the Yankees and is 4-2 with a 3.48 ERA in 11 career games (10 starts) against them.