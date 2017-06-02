RHP Leonel Campos was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo Thursday and RHP Mike Bolsinger was designated for assignment. Campos is 0-0 with a 3.60 ERA in four relief appearances with Toronto this season. At Buffalo, he is 1-0 in 13 games with a 2.16 ERA and four saves in four save opportunities. Campos allowed two hits, one walk and two unearned runs in three innings of relief Thursday in the 12-2 loss to the New York Yankees. He struck out four. He was returned to Buffalo on option after the game to clear space for LHP Francisco Liriano, who will come off the disabled list Friday to start against the Yankees. "Campos did a great job, the problem is he earned himself a demotion," manager John Gibbons said. "He really saved the bullpen a lot. He did a tremendous job."

RHP Glenn Sparkman was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Dunedin. Sparkman suffered a broken bone in his right thumb during fielding practice March 2 and is out indefinitely.

2B Devon Travis was given the game off Thursday, planned a day off to rest him. He had offseason knee surgery and he spent most of spring training on rehabilitation from that. Travis had 16 doubles in May to take the major league lead with 18 for the season. Only 1B Carlos Delgado (19) in 2000 and 1B John Olerud (17) in 199e have hit more doubles in one month for the Blue Jays.

C Russell Martin did not play Thursday to give him some rest. He started at third base for the fifth time this season on Wednesday. His career high for starts at third base is eight in 2008. He has hit safely in 10 of his past 11 games, batting .333 (13-for-39) with a double and two home runs. He has a six-game hit streak, batting .450 (9-for-20).

LHP Francisco Liriano will be reinstated from the disabled list Friday to start the second game of the four-game series against the New York Yankees at the Rogers Centre. It will be his first start since May 10 when he allowed five hits, three walks and seven runs in two innings in a no-decision against the Cleveland Indians. He went on the disabled list with a sore shoulder, which had been bother him for a few starts. He had allowed five hits, five walks and three runs May 5 in 3 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays. This will be his first of the season against the Yankees. He is 3-4 with a 3.31 ERA in 11 career games (nine starts) against the Yankees. RHP Leonel Campos, was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo Thursday, was optioned back to Buffalo after the game to make room for Liriano.