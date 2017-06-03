OF Dalton Pompey (concussion) has hit .286 (4-for-14) with four walks, three RBIs and a stolen base in his first four rehabilitation games at Class A Dunedin, three in the outfield and one as DH. He was 0-for-4 Friday night. He has been on the disabled list all season since he suffered the concussion playing for Canada in the World Baseball Classic.

RHP Joe Biagini will face the New York Yankees as a starter for the first time in his career Saturday in the third game of the four-game series at the Rogers Centre. Biagini, who is making his sixth career major-league start, has pitched against the Yankees in relief seven times in his career and is 1-1 with a 3.68 ERA against them. He took the loss Sunday against the Texas Rangers when he allowed seven hits, one walk and two runs in six innings. He struck out seven. He is 1-2 with a 3.86 ERA in five career starts, all this season.

RHP Glenn Sparkman (right thumb) made his first rehabilitation start Thursday at Class A Dunedin. He allowed three hits, one walk and no runs in 3 1/3 innings. He had three strikeouts. The Rule 5 draft pick has been on the disabled list all season.

1B Justin Smoak hit his 13th homer, a two-run blast in the first inning, in the 7-5 win over the New York Yankees on Friday night. He is one short of his home run total from last season. He also had a sacrifice fly and his team-leading 37 RBIs exceed his total for all of last season by three.

3B Josh Donaldson hit two solo home runs on Friday in the 7-5 win over the New York Yankees. It was his 11th career multi-homer game. He has hit three homers in his past three games. He has five homers this season, four of them solo shots.

C Russell Martin (neck) missed his second straight game Friday with what is considered a minor neck issue. Martin missed 12 games in May with an impinged nerve in his left shoulder. The current problem is unrelated to that injury. In 33 games this season, the 34-year-old is batting .243/.387/.405 with five home runs and 11 RBIs.

LHP Francisco Liriano made his first start since May 10 and picked up the win, allowing two runs, four hits and two walks. He struck out five. He has been on the disabled list since May 11 with inflammation in his left shoulder. "I thought he was really good," manager John Gibbons said. "He had a little tough patch early on where he lost the strike zone. But as the outing went along he got better and better. In the fifth inning, he punched out the side."