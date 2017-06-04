-C Luke Maile was 2-for-3 Saturday in the 7-0 loss to the New York Yankees to raise his batting average to .123. He is on a four-game hit streak, going 5-for-13 (.385). It is one shy of his career best set last season. The two singles were against LHP Jordan Montgomery and ended his 0-for-14 drought against left-handers.

RHP Joe Biagini went seven innings, the longest he has gone in six career starts, in the 7-0 loss to the New York Yankees Saturday. The 100 pitches also were a career high. Once RHP Aaron Sanchez returns from a blister on his right middle finger, Biagini could return to the bullpen. Biagini (1-4, 3.31 ERA) allowed four hits, one walk and three runs (one earned) while striking out six. "He was great, against a good hitting team," manager John Gibbons said. "The error early in the game might have cost him another 10 or15 pitches, otherwise there's no telling how far he goes. He has slowly turned into a pretty darn good starter."

Darwin Barney started in left field Saturday, his first start in the outfield this season. He was 0-for-2 at the plate in the 7-0 loss to the New York Yankees before he was replaced as a pinch hitter by OF Ezequiel Carrera, one of the regular left fielders.

RHP Marcus Stroman is 5-0 with a 2.96 ERA in his past eight starts. He has not lost since April 18. He will be facing the New York Yankees for the second time this season Sunday in the finale of a four-game series at the Rogers Centre. The first time he faced them this, he was limited to three innings (six hits, three walks, five runs) in a no-decision because tightness in his arm. In his most recent start against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, he allowed five hits, no walks and two runs in six innings to earn the win. He is 5-2 with a 2.91 ERA in nine career starts against the Yankees.

RHP Jason Grilli allowed four home runs in the eighth inning of the 7-0 loss to the New York Yankees on Saturday. It is the most home runs ever allowed by a Blue Jays reliever in one outing. The last major league pitcher to allow four homers in an inning was Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka on Sept. 21 at Tampa Bay. The last reliever to allow four homers in an outing was RHP Yusmeiro Petit of the San Francisco Giants on June 21, 2015, against the Dodgers at Los Angeles. Manager John Gibbons did not want to leave Grilli in so long but had little choice with the bullpen situation. "(Grilli) has been pitching pretty well lately and our guys down in the 'pen are running on fumes right now," Gibbons said. "We really can't keep this pace up, especially when you've got seven guys down there. Today was one of those days."

C Russell Martin (neck) missed his third straight game Saturday with a neck issue but said that he hopes to return to the lineup Sunday. C Luke Maile filled in for Martin again Saturday and was 2-for-3 to lift his batting average to .123.