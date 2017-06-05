OF Dalton Pompey (concussion) started his rehabilitation assignment at Triple-A Buffalo Sundayand was 1-for-2 leading off and playing centerfield before being replaced. He started his rehab assignment at Class Ab Dunedin, where he was 4-for-14 (.286) with four walks, one double, a stolen base with three RBIs in four games. He has not played since being injured while playing in the World Baseball Classic for Canada.

C Luke Maile singled in the fifth inning Sunday in the 3-2 win over the New York Yankees to extend his hit streak to five games, matching his career best. He is batting .375 (6-for-16) during the streak. He has played five straight games behind the plate with C Russell Martin having played third base on Wednesday and missing the next four games with a sore neck.

RHP Roberto Osuna converted his 12th straight save opportunity Sunday by striking out the side in the ninth inning to end the 3-2 win over the New York Yankees. He has 13 saves for the season after starting out 1-for-4 in save opportunities to open the season after starting on the disabled list with a sore neck.

2B Devon Travis was hit on the left hand by a pitch from RHP Luis Severino in the seventh inning of the 3-2 win over the New York Yankees Sunday. He ran the bases but was replaced in the field by INF Ryan Goins in the eighth. Travis said feared that his hand was broken but X-rays were negative. He is being listed as day to day.

C Russell Martin (sore neck) missed his fourth straight game Sunday, although the neck is said to be improving and is listed as day to day. The Blue Jays are hoping to avoid putting Martin on the disabled list. With Martin having played third base Wednesday, it means that C Luke Maile was starting his fifth consecutive game Sunday in the 3-2 win over the New York Yankees and he was 1-for-3 to extend his hit streak to five games, batting .375 (6-for-16), to match his career-best streak.

LHP J.A. Happ will make his second start since coming off the disabled when he opens the series against the Athletics in Oakland on Monday. Happ came out of his start in the fifth inning on April 16 with what proved to be elbow inflammation. He returned Tuesday and pitched four innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing three hits, three walks and two runs on a pair of first-inning homers. "It was a battle, I expected that, the first time getting back out there," Happ said. "I kind of settled down after those couple of runs in the first there. And I got out of a couple of jams. I'll get better with command. that's going to come, I think, but physically I felt good. I didn't feel held back in any way." Manager John Gibbons said: "I was encouraged because the arm strength was there. You could tell he hadn't pitched in a while. His last inning was he good, it was key, it got him to where we kind of wanted him to get. He looked rusty but his arm was really good. He is 4-0 with a 3.17 ERA in nine games (seven starts) against Oakland. He is 1-0 with a 4.05 ERA in four games (three starts) at Oakland.