RHP Joe Biagini allowed eight hits and seven runs (six earned) in one-plus inning in the 11-4 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Friday night. It was the worst of his eight career major-league starts, all this season. "I kind of felt like I was not staying within my mechanics very well," Biagini said. "It's something I used to struggle with a lot, especially my first couple of years when I really struggled. I made some improvements on that over a couple of years. But, once in a while, it kind of flares up a little bit. ... I'm quite frustrated with that, but it's nicer to at least know what it is rather than having no idea."

1B Justin Smoak hit his team-leading 19th homer of the season, a two-run blast in the ninth inning of the 11-4 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Friday night. He is one homer short of his career best set in 2013.

RHP Marcus Stroman (7-2, 3.09 ERA) is 6-0 with a 2.77 ERA in his past 10 starts with hitters going .259/.315/.362 against him. He has not lost since April 18, his third start of the season. He will be trying to make it seven straight winning decisions Saturday when he faces the Chicago White Sox in the middle of a three-game series at Rogers Centre. Stroman is 2-2 with a 3.20 ERA in seven starts this season at home. He is 0-2 with a 7.11 ERA in seven career starts against the White Sox.

INF/OF Steve Pearce (strained right calf) was reinstated from the disabled list Friday, started in left field and homered in his first at-bat in the 11-4 loss to the Chicago White Sox. He was 1-for-2 with a walk. He filled the roster spot left when INF/OF Chris Coghlan (left wrist contusion) was put on the DL on Friday. Pearce completed a rehabilitation assignment at Double-A New Hampshire and Triple-A Buffalo, going 2-for-22 (.091) combined. He was batting .205/.256/.373 when he went on the DL.

INF/OF Chris Coghlan (left wrist contusion) was put on the 10-day disabled list Friday and his roster spot was taken by INF/OF Steve Pearce (strained right calf), who was activated from the disabled list and started in left field. Coghlan was batting .200/.299/.267 with one homer and five RBIs in 36 games. He had played in seven of the team's past 18 games with one hit in 11 at-bats in those games. He has started three games at second base, 13 games at third base and six in left field.