RHP Leonel Campos was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a strained right groin. Campos came out of his appearance Tuesday night against Texas because of the injury. He was 0-0 with a 2.08 ERA in six appearances for the Blue Jays.

1B Justin Smoak continued to haunt his old team, hitting an RBI single in the first inning Wednesday at Texas. Smoak, who was a first-round pick by the Rangers, is 9-for-22 (.4) against Texas this year after his 2-for-5 outing Wednesday. Overall, Smoak has 17 doubles, 15 homers and 39 RBI against the Rangers.

2B Darwin Barney recorded his first homer since May 7 with his two-run shot in the first inning Wednesday at Texas. Barney was hitting just .156 since his May 7 homer. He was in a 1-for-18 slide before the homer.

RHP Roberto Osuna recorded his 19th save with a hitless ninth inning Wednesday. Osuna has now converted 18 consecutive save opportunities, the longest active streak in the majors. The only longer streak this year was by Colorado's Greg Holland (23).

LF Steve Pearce extended his hitting streak to eight games with his RBI double in the first inning. In five games since coming off the disabled list Pearce now has nine hits, three doubles and six RBIs. He went 3-for-3 on Wednesday before leaving in the bottom of the fifth after hitting the wall in left on Joey Gallo's inside-the-park homer. He was diagnosed with a right knee contusion. He doesn't think the injury is serious. "At first, when the adrenaline was in there, I thought I could go," Pearce said. "A couple pitches later, I was, 'Oh, man. This is tough.' So, we'll just take care of it and hopefully be in there tomorrow."

RHP Cesar Valdez was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday. Valdez had a 3.67 ERA in seven appearances for Buffalo, including six starts. He made one appearance for Toronto earlier this season and also pitched in four games for Oakland.