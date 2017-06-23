3B Josh Donaldson was scratched from the lineup Thursday, less than an hour before the first pitch because of left knee soreness. He was slated to play DH and bat third. He is considered day-to-day until the severity of the injury is diagnosed. "It was just one of those things where I didn't think I was able to go today," he said. "That was just where the pain was, and when I'm ready to play I'll play."

RHP Marcus Stroman had one of his poorest starts of the season Thursday, giving up a season-high seven runs on seven hits through four innings. He gave up three home runs and fell to 7-4. "The long ball hurt me," he said. "It was kind of the feel for my pitches out there. I'm not really worried about it, just didn't have a good feel of my sinker and all of the other pitches kind of played off of that. I'll make a few adjustments and we can get back out there Wednesday."

OF Steve Pearce was not in the lineup Thursday after bruising his right knee crashing into the wall trying to make a catch Wednesday night. X-rays were negative, but the club decided to give him the series finale off.

LHP J.A. Happ (2-4, 4.26 ERA) is making his eighth start Friday to open a three-game series at Kansas City. His has made three quality starts and the Jays are 3-4 in his first seven starts this season. Happ is getting 3.9 runs per game in support, which is the fourth-lowest among the nine pitchers to start games for Toronto this season.