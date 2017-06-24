OF Ian Parmley was promoted from Triple-A Buffalo, where he was hitting .289 with a .332 on-base percentage and 11 stolen bases. He made his major league debut, starting in right, going 0-for-3 with a strikeout and sacrifice bunt. Parmley gives credit to Blue Jays minor league outfield and base running coordinator Tim Raines for improving his defense and base stealing skills. "The Rock's good," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said of Raines. "They all love him. The thing about Rock is that Rock's got time for everybody, whether he's a prospect or just a guy filling out the team. No one's better."

LF Steve Pearce missed his second straight game with a right knee bone contusion. Pearce was hurt Wednesday while crashing into the wall at Texas when he attempted to make a catch. Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said Pearce should avoid going on the disabled list. "It's a big outfield out there (Kauffman Stadium), especially if you're hobbling, too," Gibbons said of not playing Pearce.

LHP Jason Happ is 2-0 with a 1.86 ERA in his past three starts. He gave up one run on four hits with five strikeouts and no walks in 6 2/3 innings in a no-decision Friday against the Royals. "Just trying to stay out of the middle as much as I can and just trying to stick that ball to each side and just use everything," Happ said. "I feel like it is getting better."

RHP Cesar Valdez was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. He made two relief appearances with Toronto, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings. With Valdez's demotion, the Blue Jays have a seven-man bullpen. With Steve Pearce battling a knee injury, the Jays needed another outfielder.